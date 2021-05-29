Ibiza, next year? Spanish islands could remain off-limits over Border Force concerns

Ibiza and Mallorca may remain on the Government’s amber list for travel due to concerns the UK’s border authorities would be over-run when holidaymakers return home.

The Times reported this morning that a host of popular holiday destinations face a longer spell on the travel sidelines because officials fear Border Force wouldn’t be able to process large numbers of Brits on their return.

That’s despite the Balearics having infections rates that would, in theory, be low enough for the green list.

Read more: Heathrow calls for green list expansion as passenger numbers sink by 92 per cent

Lengthy queues have become the norm at British airports in recent months as restrictions on entry have ramped up amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK’s e-gates have essentially become useless as all travellers are forced to present documentation at the border, and the automatic machines will not be able to scan those documents electronically until later this year.

Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye is amongst those who have said the delays risk undermining attempts to kickstart the UK economy.

The good news for holidaymakers is that Malta, Finland and some Greek islands are expected to be added to the green list – meaning PCR tests but no self-isolation – at the end of next week.

It remains unclear when the United States will join the green list, despite the country’s relatively low infection rate and high vaccination numbers.

A source told The Times: “There are fears that opening up to hugely popular destinations like the Balearics would overwhelm Border Force while the 100 per cent passenger location form checks remain in place.

“If they open up travel too quickly they don’t have the capacity to cope with the volumes of Brits returning through border control,” the source continued.

Read more: London City Airport cuts 239 jobs as pandemic hits passenger numbers