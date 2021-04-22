HSBC open to climate talks but cannot 'condone vandalism'

Following a climate protest which saw windows smashed at its City headquarters, HSBC has said that it welcomed discussion on climate change but that it could not ‘condone vandalism’.

“We welcome meaningful dialogue on our climate strategy; however, we cannot condone vandalism or actions that put people and property at risk,” a spokesman said. “We have an ambition to be net-zero by 2030 and to bring our financed emissions to net-zero by 2050.”

“We have also committed to set out short- and medium-term transition targets, and to phase out the financing of coal-fired power and thermal coal mining by 2040 globally. We remain committed to supporting our customers in their transition to net zero,” the HSBC spokesman added.

Read more: Extinction Rebellion activists smash windows at HSBC in Canary Wharf

When City A.M. asked the bank how it intends to ‘welcome’ climate talks and discussion surrounding its fossil fuel investments in the future, an HSBC spokesperson said: “Constructive engagement on climate change is critical as we work to deliver the Paris Agreement goals.”

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break windows and pasted stickers on walls and windows before sitting down to wait for the police to arrive, according to multiple media reports this morning, including Reuters.

“Despite HSBC’s pledge to shrink its carbon footprint to net-zero by 2050, their current climate plan still allows the bank to finance coal power, and provides no basis to turn away clients or cancel contracts based on links to the fossil fuel industry,” Extinction Rebellion said.

Read more: MPs call for ‘greenwashing’ ban in financial services