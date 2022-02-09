HS2 opens huge factory to ramp up works on UK longest railway bridge

HS2’s temporary factory is 100 metre long. (Photo/HS2)

HS2 has built a temporary factory larger than Royal Albert Hall to ramp up works on the Colne Valley viaduct.

Long 100 metres and with an internal volume of 105,000m3, the factory will build the 140-tonne segments that will constitute the deck of the 2.3 mile viaduct, making it the UK’s longest railway bridge.

“We’re already making strong progress on the Colne Valley viaduct – sinking the foundations, building the first piers, and now starting production at the new modular viaduct factory,” said HS2’s project client David Emms.

“Once complete, this iconic structure will carry trains at up to 200mph – improving connections across the UK, freeing up rail capacity and offering passengers low carbon travel options.”

HS2 recently made the news when it signed a contract with manufacturers Hitachi and Alstom to produce the UK’s fastest trains, City A.M. reported.

The new fleet will feature 54 electric trains capable of travelling at speeds of 225mph (360kmph) which will eventually be used on a high speed railway between London, the West Midlands and Crewe.