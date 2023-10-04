Howzat? OKX stumps up $200,000 for crypto cricket competition

Crypto exchange OKX has launched an interactive cricket competition with a prize pool worth more than $200,000.

The OKX Crypto Cricket Cup runs from October 5 to November 5 alongside the 2023 international cricket championship in India, encouraging eligible participants to learn about Web3, capture cricket-themed NFTs and compete for prizes.

Participants in the competition will complete tasks, refer friends and learn about OKX’s Web3 products. In return, they will receive prizes, including airdrops of commemorative NFTs representing real cricket teams competing in the international cricket championship.

Holders of the NFTs representing the champion, runner-up, and third-place team in the real-life tournament will be eligible to split prize pool winnings of $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 respectively. Throughout the campaign, other prizes including token giveaways will also be awarded to participants.

In the initial phase of the competition, starting tomorrow, participants can spread word about the campaign on social media for the chance to receive a NFT. In the second phase of the competition, starting on October 9, participants can complete Web3 quests on the Polygon chain through OKX Wallet. Starting on October 16, users can get rewards by referring friends to the competition.

“Cricket as a sport is prime for a Web3 transformation,” said OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique.

“There is a ton of entertainment utility waiting to be unlocked on top of GameFi and Web3. We are keen to partner with local ecosystem players and bring some of these experiences to cricket fans, including in India, soon.”

The competition features cricket-themed NFTs relating to the following cricket teams: India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The final prize-giving will take place after November 27.

To enter and to read more about eligibility and requirements, click here.