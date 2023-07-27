OKX publishes proof of reserve results, and reveals $11.3 billion Bitcoin balance

Crypto exchange OKX has published its monthly proof of reserves (PoR) to reveal a balance of $11.3 billion in Bitcoin.

The platform’s PoR covers 22 widely used digital assets with which it has maintained a reserve ratio exceeding 100 per cent for nine consecutive months across the assets.

“Public-facing disclosures of both reserves and liabilities are essential to ensure long-term accountability in our industry,” said OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai.

“However, point-in-time attestations of reserve holdings mean little. Instead, sustained and consistent disclosures are needed.”

OKX’s current reserve ratios are as follows:

BTC: 103%

ETH: 103%

USDT: 103%

