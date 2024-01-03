How to make steamed mussels, from top chef Graham Chatham

Graham Chatham from Smithfields restaurant Origin City on how to make his unmissable steamed mussels.

To make our Origin City steamed mussel dish, we use the freshest mussels from our family shellfish farmer, Loch Fyne Oysters, in Scotland. This dish is about using flavours that compliment the mussels, and not overpower them, which is why we use simple and classic ingredients like créme fresh, fresh herbs, and a light, dry cider, as they allow the flavour of the shellfish to truly shine. Soak up the juices with a wedge of thick, crusty baguette and wash it down with a glass of our Château de La Cômbe Katrina white wine.

For 2 people (starter portion)

1 kg Loch Fyne mussels

200 ml dry cider (Aspall)

50 ml crème fraiche

50 ml double cream

2 shallots – peeled and finely chopped

Handful of chopped soft herbs (parsley, dill, chives)

Cayenne pepper – a very small pinch

1 Lemon – zest & juice

Baguette – sliced length ways

20 ml Olive oil

Method

• Clean the mussels by removing the beard and any barnacles with a sharp knife. Ensure they are all closed. Any that don’t close when tapped, lightly discard along with any broken shells. Wash well in cold running water. Do not leave in water at any point or they will die. Mussels must always be fresh and alive before cooking.

• Brush the sliced baguette with the olive oil and grill lightly, set aside.

• Take a heavy stainless steel pan and heat until hot. Add the mussels, shallots and cider and cover with a lid. Give a good shake and cook for 2 mins. The shells should start to open.

• Add the cream and crème fraiche, give the pan a little shake and cover again with the lid for 1 minute.

• Spoon out the cooked mussels into 2 warm bowls, discarding any that haven’t opened.

• Bring the sauce to a quick boil, remove from the heat and stir in the cayenne, lemon zest and juice to taste, and some soft herbs.

• Pour over the mussels equally and serve the baguette on the side.