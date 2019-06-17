Horse Racing Betting Tips: Brilliant Battaash to keep his cool and claim King’s Stand crown

DESPITE all the rain that has fallen at Ascot over the last seven days, there will still be no hanging about when the stalls open for this afternoon’s King’s Stand Stakes (3.40pm) over five furlongs. This time last year I was extremely confident that Charlie Hills’would land this Group One prize, only to watch him boil over in the preliminaries and lose all chance. Temperament has been an issue throughout the five-year-old’s racing career and last year’s contest wasn’t the first time he has spoilt his prospects in the build-up to a race on the big occasion. In fact, the only time he tasted defeat in 2017 was when things got the better of him in the Nunthorpe at York and the lid came off again at that same venue 12 months ago.In the build-up to both last year’s King’s Stand and Prix de l’Abbaye, he was again massively on edge and ran similar races on both occasions. Almost too fast out of the stalls, he cantered into the lead before curling up late on when his pre-race exertions finally caught up with him. Of course, there is a danger that he may repeat that particular trick once more, but the Battaash that reappeared at Haydock last month looks like one who has matured and is ready to re-establish himself as Europe’s top sprinter. There was an air of professionalism about the way he handled himself before heading into the stalls and his jockey was allowed to ride him with restraint – something of an impossibility in recent seasons. He showed a devastating turn of foot late on and connections look sure to attempt similar tactics this afternoon. At 2/1 with Ladbrokes he looks the best bet on the opening day of the meeting for me. Allowing him to blitz from the stalls 12 months ago simply gavea lead right the way down to the furlong pole where he could pounce on Battaash when his energy reserves were at their lowest.Blue Point himself has been in scintillating form in Dubai this year, rattling off three valuable prizes including the Group One Al Quoz Sprint In March. He lines up here after a little break and will once again be the one most likely to pick up the pieces if Battaash misbehaves. However, one interesting consideration is that the two have been drawn away from each other on opposing flanks, making it far harder for Blue Point to track his old adversary. I’m convinced that this will play to Battaash’s strengths as both are likely to be restrained and I fancy Charlie Hills’ runner to outsprint any of these in a dash to the line.finished third in this 12 months ago and there is a very good chance that she will be the one to fill that spot again ensuring the first three home are the same three horses once more. She was unlucky not to win the Nunthorpe last August when only a nose behind Alpha Delphini, but gained compensation by landing the Group One Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp. Even though she defied a monster penalty to win at Newmarket on her reappearance, she was well and truly put in her place by Battaash at Haydock last time. Ascot’s stiff finish will help her bridge that gap, but she may find this a little too hot. Looking at the others and Sergei Prokofiev will be fancied by many to be a leading player from off the pace if this turns into a speed duel. As a three-year-old, he gets a handy allowance but in my opinion may just struggle to match the speed of some of these rivals. Charlie Hills also saddles Equilateral who certainly doesn’t want any more rain. He has plenty of speed and could run well at a huge price if the ground dries out. American raider Imprimis has form on soft ground so could be interesting if the heavens open, but definitely needs to step up, as does Australian sprinter Houtzen.