Hong Kong Racing Tips: Teetan can provide Shum with Lightning compensation ￼￼

Karis Teetan is in great recent form

DANNY Shum may be the hottest trainer in town at present, as he has saddled six winners from his last 31 runners, but one moment that would have given him nightmares was LIGHTNING BOLT getting beat on his debut at Sha Tin last month.

Connections are surely going to be looking for swift compensation when this son of Acclamation lines-up again in the Great Profits Handicap (9.15am) over six furlongs.

Having been supported as if defeat was out of the question last time, the four-year-old, formerly known as Aylesford when trained in the UK, had everything go wrong that could possibly have done so when only fourth to The Hulk.

Awkwardly placed from the off, he was locked away with nowhere to go down the home straight and in the race-caller’s own words “that was a horror show”.

For jockey Alexis Badel, there was swift retribution as he has been consigned to the subs-bench, with the swashbuckling Karis Teetan taking the ride today.

Teetan and Shum have struck up a good partnership of late, notably when winning the HK Classic Mile with Romantic Warrior last Sunday.

The Mauritian Magician is also in the middle of a purple patch and is currently riding at the peak of his powers.

Lightning Power has subsequently proved his well-being with a recent winning trial, and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t show his true form this time.

On paper this looks a competitive handicap, with the likes of progressive hat-trick seeking Flying Ace, Gallant Express and Armour Eagle representing Purton and Moreira, and dark horse Kumasi, who is much better than his form suggests, all in the line-up.

POINTERS

Lightning Bolt 9.15am Sha Tin