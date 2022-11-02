Home Office faces legal action over Manston overcrowding

Suella Braverman has faced criticism for her handling of overcorwding at Manston (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Home Office is facing a judicial review over its treatment of detainees at the Manston immigration centre, the immigration minister said today.

Robert Jenrick told Sky News this evening that legal action against the department had begun amid reports of severe overcrowding at the Kent centre.

It comes as the Home Secretary Suella Braverman faces a barrage of criticism over her handling of the crisis and reports that she ignored legal advice on moving migrants out of the centre.

Speaking with The Take with Sophy Ridge programme Jenrick said “I believe we have received the initial contact for a judicial review”.

“That’s not unusual, this is a highly litigious area of policy but of course, as the minister responsible I want to make sure everything we do is conducted appropriately and within the law,” he added.

Sources told ITV News tonight that legal proceedings had begun on behalf of a charity which focused on an individual who has been held in Manston for several weeks.

The site is reportedly holding 4000 people, well over its a designated maximum of 1,600.