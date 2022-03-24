Hollywood takes over Waltham Cross as £700m plan for Europe’s largest film studios with 4,500 jobs moves ahead

The studios will have enough space to film four feature films at once (Image: Sunset Studios)

Hollywood’s Sunset Studios is moving ahead with its plans to pump around £700m in a new film studio in Waltham Cross, a project that should generate around 4,500 jobs and create the largest film studio in Europe.

The Hollywood giant has submitted a range of plans and proposals to the local council, after holding a consultation last autumn.

The new complex, which will be located close to the M25, is designed with “this century and the next” in mind, according to the developers’ plans.

“The proposed Sunset Waltham Cross Studios will significantly enhance the UK’s expanding film industry. It will do this in providing approximately 42,000 sq m of sound stages plus supporting facilities and therefore support the demand for film and television production in the UK,” according to the application that was submitted to Waltham Cross council.

Once fully operational, the studio should be able to host filming of four feature length films at the same time. Apart from studios, editing rooms, offices and other buildings, the compound would offer around 2,216 parking spaces.

Extra facilities on site include its own waste management facility, and electricity sub-station.

Plans as submitted by the developers (Source: Sunset Studios)

The application stated that “the scheme will have a positive impact on the area and provide over 4,500 jobs, it is considered that the scheme will notably enhance the area with long term benefits and become a catalyst for the surrounding area generating an economic boost.

“This application seeks to put the facility in the top 3 of the best in the UK and is designed for this century and the next rather than an adaptation from a legacy site.”

The plans appeared on Broxbourne Borough Council’s planning portal on March 16. No exact timeline has been set for when a decision on the plans could be expected, but the studios had previously indicated they hoped to begin making films on the site in 2026.