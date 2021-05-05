Hipgnosis buys up Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber songwriter’s back catalogue

Hipgnosis has bought the catalogue of songwriter and producer Andrew Watt as the music investment firm continued its spending spree.

Watt recently won producer of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards for his work with artists including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

Read more: Ikea launches scheme to buy back used furniture after pandemic delays

Hipgnosis’ acquisition binge shows no sign of slowing down, after the London-listed firm bought the Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ song catalogue in a $150m deal earlier this week.

It has also snapped up the rights of Colombian popstar Shakira and rock acts Neil Young and Lindsey Buckingham.

The company has spent freely since raising more than £1.1bn through its initial public offering (IPO) in July 2018.

Read more: Boohoo sales and profits surge after fast fashion retailer ups loungewear and activewear offering during pandemic