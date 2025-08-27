Hiking minimum wage as graduate pay stagnates is incentivising mediocrity

Hiking the minimum wage as graduate salaries flatline is creating a system where ambition is no longer rewarded, writes Steve Rigby

Who can argue with raising the living standards of the lowest paid? The minimum wage was introduced more than 25 years ago, and we have made great progress in lifting millions out of poverty. Yet I fear we are losing perspective. In our pursuit of social justice, we risk incentivising mediocrity and low aspiration while undermining Britain’s competitive advantage.

The Low Pay Commission’s (LPC) recent decisions reveal a fundamental flaw in how we approach wage policy – and one that is crippling UK businesses in key sectors of the economy. Last year, the LPC increased its primary measure for determining the low pay from 60 per cent to 66 per cent of median national pay, driving a staggering 6.8 per cent rise in the minimum wage.

At the same time, graduate salaries are flatlining in an employment market upended by artificial intelligence. If we continue on the current trajectory of aggressive minimum wage increases coupled with stagnant graduate salary growth, nonskilled roles will pay the same as graduate positions by the early 2030s. What signal does this send to the brightest students in the middle of exam results season?

Minimum wage calculations do not fit into economic reality

As we head into autumn, with party conference season followed by a crucial budget, the impact of the spiralling minimum wage is something of a taboo topic, yet it should be high up the political agenda.

The problem lies not with intentions, but with the LPC’s dangerously narrow remit. Unlike business leaders who must consider market conditions, competitive pressures, inflation and global supply chains before adjusting prices, the LPC operates in a vacuum.

Businesses cannot simply raise prices without justification. We need market dominance, a leading brand or compelling economic rationale to begin charging more. Many businesses today face the opposite pressure: prices must fall, not rise, forcing us to transform contracts and supply chains to remain competitive.

This myopic approach from the LPC becomes even more troubling when we examine its impact on graduate employment and social mobility. Graduate roles have become increasingly scarce, with more than 100 applicants competing for each position. Starting salaries outside London hover just above £27,000, rising at a glacial pace of less than three per cent annually.

Taking on £45,000 of average student debt must come with meaningful reward, or we risk destroying the incentive structure that has made Britain a global leader in higher education. Consider the broader implications. Our universities already face mounting pressure from declining international student numbers. If young people cannot see the prospect of higher salaries and better life chances through education, why would they bother pursuing degrees at all?

UK risks brain drain as graduate premium falls

The convergence of minimum and graduate wages threatens to create a lost generation of talent. Bright young people, faced with the choice between immediate employment at minimum wage or years of study followed by similar pay but with crushing debt, will increasingly choose the former. This brain drain will hollow out the professional services, technology and creative industries that have driven Britain’s economic transformation over the past three decades.

This argument is not in opposition to supporting the lowest paid. Protecting the most disadvantaged in society remains a moral imperative. However, we must also safeguard the core industries and educational advantages that underpin our national competitiveness.

The solution requires expanding the LPC’s remit to consider the full economic picture. Wage policy cannot be divorced from broader economic conditions, tax policy and labour market dynamics.

The stakes could not be higher. The current approach risks creating a race to the bottom disguised as social progress. Britain deserves better than good intentions poorly executed. We need wage policy that serves both social justice and economic prosperity, not one that sacrifices the latter in pursuit of the former.

Steve Rigby is co-CEO of Rigby Group and chair of Family Business UK