Hedge fund mogul Crispin Odey back in court today on indecent assault charge

Crispin Odey is in Westminster Magistrates Court today to defend himself against an assault allegation.

Today marks Odey’s final day in court, in which he will take to the stand to defend himself against a charge of indecent assault that allegedly took place in 1998.

Last month a court heard Odey “lunged” at junior woman in banking and groped her breast.

Odey, 62 and founder of Odey Asset Management, has persistently denied the assault charge, instead saying he merely propositioned the woman.

At the time of the alleged assault the woman attended a client meeting with Odey AM in Mayfair, and was invited to return later to meet privately with Odey.

Prosecutor Kerry Broome said the woman, aged 26 at the time, went to Odey’s offices, where he, at the time 39, suggested they go to a nearby pub. The pub was crowded, and so Odey proposed going to his house in Chelsea, where they went together in a taxi.

The woman hoped going there “would further her career”, the court heard.

At Odey’s house the hedge fund manager said he was going to change, and returned shortly afterwards, having showered. The court heard the woman was sitting in a booth-type seat by a table, and he sat beside her, effectively blocking her in.

Broome told the court: “He lunged at her and put his hand on her breast down her shirt. His other hand was on her back then he put a hand up her skirt. This is the physical contact the Crown says constituted an assault,” the Times reported.

The court heard the woman struggled away from Odey and managed to get outside the house. She then caught a passing taxi and went to her then boyfriend’s home.