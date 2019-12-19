Heathrow Airport set for busiest day of the year

Tomorrow is set to be Heathrow Airport’s busiest day of the year as people across the UK prepare to celebrate the holiday season.

More than 250,000 people are expected to fly in and out of Heathrow tomorrow as a part of the 6 million journeys the airport will host in December.

The airport will also have a large uptick in cargo, with the airport estimating that 144,000 tonnes will pass through Heathrow during the holiday season.

This represents a three per cent increase from last year.

It comes as a group of aviation advocacy groups have launched a campaign to warn people against getting too intoxicated when flying home for the holiday period.

The “One Too Many” campaign will be launched across UK airports today to remind people of the penalties that come with disrupting or delaying flights.

They include up to two years’ imprisonment or an £80,000 fine for disrupting a flight, and a £5,000 fine for delaying a flight.

Posters and signage will be plastered around airports – including Luton, Gatwick and Heathrow – to warn passengers of the dangers of drinking too much before flying.

UK Travel Retail Forum chair Francois Bourienne said: “This campaign unites the biggest players in the UK aviation industry to inspire change in passenger behaviour through increasing awareness and education on the consequences of irresponsible drinking.

“Disruptive passenger incidents at many airports continue to fall even as passenger numbers rise, evidence that initiatives, such as ‘One Too Many’, are making a positive contribution to this important issue.”