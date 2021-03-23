Harry Dunn’s parents to hear face-to-face testimony from suspect Anne Sacoolas

The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn are set to hear face-to-face legal testimony from their son’s alleged killer almost two years on from his death.

Anne Sacoolas, and her husband Jonathan, have been told they will be “deposed” by July 23 this year, meaning they will give their account of events under oath in front of Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn.

The deposition will form part of the “discovery” process in the Dunn family’s civil claim, in which correspondence and documentation relevant to the case will be handed over ahead of a trial at the end of the year.

Harry Dunn

19-year old Harry Dunn was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Sacoolas, 43, had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US Government following the incident and was able to return to her home country.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but the US State Department have described their refusal to extradite her as “final” on a number of occasions.

The Dunn family’s civil claim has unearthed a great deal of previously unheard material, such as the State Department roles held by both Mr and Mrs Sacoolas.

The Alexandria District Court in the US State of Virginia heard the couple’s work in intelligence was a “factor” in their departure from the UK, with the Sacoolases leaving for “security reasons”.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Mr and Mrs Sacoolas have also submitted their “answers” to the civil proceedings – asserting their objections to certain parts of the claim.

Judge Thomas Ellis gave the civil claim the go-ahead earlier this month.

Read more: Boris Johnson says ‘justice must be done’ on Harry Dunn death