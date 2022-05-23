Harrods hires new CFO as department store looks to recover from Covid with global expansion

Harrods has appointed a new chief financial officer as the luxury department store continues the road to recovery after the Covid pandemic.

Tim Parker will join the business after a ten-year stint at Jardin Matheson, a Hong Kong-based and London-listed conglomerate.

Over the past decade, Parker held several senior finance top jobs across Hong Kong and Malaysia, after a background in banking in London.

The Knightsbridge store has faced a turbulent time during subsequent Covid lockdowns, with international tourists staying away from London for the best part of two years.

However, the company is seeking to invest in its in-store and online operations, with plans for H Beauty stores across the UK.

The business also hopes to have a boosted presence in China and the Middle East.

“As we continue to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and look towards the future, it is more important than ever to have the right talent in place to guide us through the next stage of our business strategy,” Michael Ward, managing director at Harrods, said.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim to Harrods. I know the business will gain hugely from his leadership and extensive experience in a fast-moving market, and I look forward to working closely with him.”