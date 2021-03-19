Halfords snaps up motoring services provider Universal Tyre for £15m

British bike and car products retailer Halfords has agreed to buy motoring services provider Universal Tyre and Autocentres for £15m.

Universal Tyre, based in South East England, operates from 20 sites and 89 commercial vans, specialising in tyre services and car maintenance.

Halfords is targeting having over 550 garages in the UK, with the Universal deal taking its current tally to 374.

Graham Stapleton, CEO of Halfords, believes the acquisition is a step forward in helping the firm reach its goal.

“We continue to see strong demand for our Autocentres, for our expanding fleet of Halfords Mobile Expert vans, and for our growing commercial business.

“Universal will help us to meet that demand whilst also expanding our geographic footprint in a market for which we see significant potential.”

