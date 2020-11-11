Guinness recalls non-alcoholic stout over safety concerns

Guinness has urged customers not to drink its new non-alcoholic stout due to a microbiological contamination.

The brand, which is owned by drinks giant Diageo, recalled its Guinness 0.0, saying the product may not be safe to consume.

Read more: Guinness brews up strong brand performance with alcohol-free beer

Guinness’ alcoholic stout is not affected by the contamination issue.

It told customers to return the non-alcoholic version, which was launched just last month, to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Alternatively consumers can contact the company directly to receive a refund voucher.

“As a precautionary measure we are recalling Guinness 0.0 in Great Britain because of a microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume,” the company said.

“We are sorry that this has happened.”

The 0 per cent alcohol stout was brewed at the Guinness headquarters in St. James’s Gate in Dublin, and was rolled out across the UK and Ireland from 26 October.

Read more: Diageo shares pop as Guinness maker hails improved trading

The drink was initially available to purchase from Waitrose and Morrisons, before rolling out to other retailers.

The company said it is expected to launch in pubs across the UK and Ireland from spring next year, before becoming available in more markets globally later in 2021.