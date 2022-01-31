Guinness owner Diageo plots £73m London microbrewery

An electronic mock up of what the new venue will look like.

Diageo has revealed plans to build a £73m Guinness microbrewery, signalling that London’s hospitality industry is making a post-Covid comeback.

The drinks giant said it will build a Guinness microbrewery at Old Brewer’s Yard, a 50,000 sq ft venue in Covent Garden, which was first used for brewing beer back in 1722. In a statement published today, Diageo said the new venue will create up to 150 jobs and the brewery will train 100 bartenders each year.

Dayalan Nayager, the managing director for Diageo Great Britain, said: “‘Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard’ will strengthen London’s hospitality community and be a must-visit destination for thousands of visitors to enjoy.

“Government support over the last two years has been vital for pubs and bars. Coming out of the pandemic, the long-term vitality of the trade will be significantly helped by the alcohol duty review and continued freezes in duty,” Nayager added, noting that the company has set aside £30m to support other bars and pubs in Great Britain through the Covid recovery.

The new site will cover locations linking Mercer Walk, Langley Street, Neal Street and Shelton Street. It is expected to open in Autumn 2023.

Rob Abernethy, chief executive of the Mercers’ Company which owns Old Brewer’s Yard called today’s investment a “major boost to London’s recovering economy.”

