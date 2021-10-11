GSK waves goodbye to West London as breakup begins with new £120m HQ

GlaxoSmithKline will move its global headquarters to a new £120m site, as the pharmaceutical giant prepares to split up its empire into two separate businesses.

The FTSE 100 company today announced plans for a shiny new £120m headquarters in Weybridge for its new independent consumer healthcare company.

The remaining GSK pharmaceuticals and vaccine staff will also relocate from the existing head office in Brentford, the company said.

“Today’s announcement,” said CEO designate of GSK Consumer Healthcare, Brian McNamara, “is an important step as we prepare for separation, marking an exciting new beginning for New Consumer Healthcare.”

The break-up of GSK, planned for the middle of next year, will see the creation of a separately listed company for the pharmaceutical’s consumer healthcare arm in a joint venture with Pfizer.

The new company will be propped up by nine globally recognised brands including Sensodyne, Aquafresh, Nicorette and Panadol.

The company said that when the split takes place in the middle of 2022, staff will first be moved to temporary offices in Weybridge, where GSK already owns research and development sites.

By the end of 2024 though the firm intends to have completed the new headquarters which will have capacity for around 1,400 staff.

GSK staff working in its pharmaceuticals and vaccines business will also be relocated from GSK House, which was built around 20 years ago, to the same area but at a different site, which the company has yet to choose and confirm, by the end of 2023.