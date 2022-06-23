GSK to inject £1bn into new vaccines, as demerger leaves it with ‘less distractions’

GSK has announced it will inject £1bn into the research and development of infectious diseases over the next decade, just weeks after a major demerger.

The British pharmaceutical giant will focus on diseases that disproportionately impact lower-income countries, in a move predicted by analysts since GSK split from its consumer healthcare division, now a separate entity known as Haleon, at the beginning of the month.

It comes amid increasing cases of monkeypox, which has the World Health Organisation (WHO) mulling the decision to declare a health emergency, prompting criticism from top scientists in Africa, who say it has been an issue in the continent years before it made its way to Europe.

GSK’s research will focus on the next generation of vaccines and medicines to prevent and treat malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, neglected tropical diseases and anti-microbial resistance.

It was the logical next step for GSK, as Haleon readies to list on the London Stock Exchange in July, according to Mazars partner Nigel Layton, who previously spent a decade leading life sciences and pharmaceuticals for KPMG’s risk consulting business.

GSK’s “game plan” following the split “must be to focus on the core business, to invest in in drugs of the future; pipeline blockbuster drugs,” Layton told City A.M., earlier this week as it leaves the company with “less distractions”.