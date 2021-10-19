Green light for South Korea as Squid Game fans flock to the country

Travel search engine Kayak has registered a surge in the number of British people searching for flights to South Korea since Squid Game premiered on Netflix.

Kayak’s research showed that searches have gone up 50 per cent since the South Korean dystopian drama premiered on 17 September.

Under the current travel restrictions, travels from the UK to South Korea are allowed with a negative PCR test issued 72 hours before departure and a Korean Electronic Travel Authorisation.

With an audience of 130 million people worldwide, Squid Game was crowned Netflix’s biggest debut hit and the platform’s most-watched original series but was recently dethroned by You in the Netflix US’s top 10 list.