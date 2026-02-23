Graphene Launches Authorised Investment Platform for Alpha Investment Office

Graphene Platforms Limited, Europe’s leading wealth management solution, today announced the launch of Alpha Investment Office’s new regulated investment platform, delivered through Graphene’s authorised infrastructure.

Alpha Investment Office now benefits from Graphene’s Wealth Gateway, a technology-enabled investment infrastructure designed to support seamless securities execution, integrated custody connectivity, and streamlined investment administration through a unified digital environment. At the core of the platform is a secure Private Data Cloud enabling real-time data management, automated reporting, and full lifecycle visibility across investment operations.

Graphene’s platform integrates directly into Alpha’s operating model, orchestrating transaction flows, connecting custody and execution counterparties, and enabling efficient, digitally driven investment operations. This architecture allows Alpha to focus on client strategy, adviser enablement, and growth, while investment activity is delivered through scalable, secure, institutional-grade infrastructure.

The launch builds on strong recent momentum for Graphene, following its strategic partnership with SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC). Through this collaboration, SEI Investments (Europe) Limited (SIEL) is supporting the continued expansion of Graphene’s infrastructure offering across wealth managers, family offices, and independent financial advisers. In addition, SEI Ventures Inc., SEI’s U.S.-based venture capital program, has made a strategic investment in Graphene – reinforcing confidence in the platform’s long-term growth trajectory and European expansion.

Commenting on the launch, Kevin Mitchell, CEO & Co-Founder of Graphene, said:

“Stefano is a seasoned and respected entrepreneur, creating yet another high-quality private client wealth offering with a clear eye on the future. I’m genuinely excited to see how our relationship with Alpha Investment Office develops over the next five years and I am proud that Graphene can play a role in that journey and vision.”

Alpha Investment Office was established to provide an innovative full-service platform for wealth advisers seeking to build their own wealth management businesses focused on high-net-worth and entrepreneurial clients. The firm selected Graphene’s authorised infrastructure to underpin its regulated operations and support long-term scalability.

Stefano Del Federico, Founder & CEO of Alpha Investment Office, added:

“We are very pleased to be partnering with such a ground- breaking and advanced business like Graphene, as part of the build out and launch of Alpha Investment Office’s innovative full-service platform for wealth advisers, looking to start their own wealth management business serving the demanding High Net Worth and Entrepreneur client community.

Having been at the forefront of numerous wealth management and technology developments over the last 25 years, Graphene have proved to be, without exception, the only partner that has the credibility, depth of understanding and capabilities to successfully operate in the High Net Worth Wealth Management sector, and we wholly endorse Kevin and his team for their innovation, service and delivery, in a sector that is ripe for disruption.”

About Graphene

Graphene is Europe’s leading wealth management platform, providing firms with institutional-grade operating infrastructure that enables scale, control, and strategic flexibility. Built to power modern wealth businesses, Graphene delivers a fully integrated platform across custody, operations, and reporting — giving firms ownership of their middle layer and the ability to grow without constraint. Delivering intelligent infrastructure for wealth management.

