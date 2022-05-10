Govt accused of ‘turning its back’ on workers after promised Employment Bill is nowhere in Queen’s Speech

Members of the House of Lords talk prior to the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster earlier today.

The Government has come under fire for “turning its back” on workers after a long-awaited and promised Employment Bill was not included in the Queen’s Speech.

Unions and Labour criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accusing him of “fobbing off” working people.

Unions have been expecting legislation for years, saying a Bill is needed to tackle insecure work and improve conditions for workers.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader and shadow secretary of state for the future of work, said: “Boris Johnson is failing Britain’s workers yet again with more broken promises.

“It’s been three years since the Tories first announced an Employment Bill to tackle working conditions in warehouses run like Victorian workhouses.

“After the scandal of P&O, action for fair work is needed now more than ever, but instead the Government is fobbing off working people.” Angela Rayner

“This Prime Minister promised enhanced rights and protections at work, but instead he is dragging Britain’s workers into a race to the bottom.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said this morning “bad bosses” will be celebrating the absence of an Employment Bill, adding: “The Prime Minister promised to make Britain the best place in the world to work, but he has turned his back on working people.”

He added that “no Employment Bill means vital rights that ministers had promised – like default flexible working, fair tips and protection from pregnancy discrimination – risk being ditched for good.

“It means no action on the scourge of insecure work and ending exploitative practices like zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire,” O’Grady continued.

“After the P&O scandal, dragging our outdated labour laws into the 21st century has never been more urgent, but, by shelving the Employment Bill, ministers have sent a signal that they are happy for rogue employers to ride roughshod over workers’ rights.

“This is a Government that just doesn’t get it – from the cost-of-living emergency to the insecure work epidemic.”