Government's coronavirus website runs out of tests within minutes

The government’s online coronavirus testing scheme for essential workers was closed within minutes of opening this morning.

At Thursday’s daily Downing Street briefing, health secretary Matt Hancock announced the expansion of the testing programme to include key workers and people from their households.

He said millions of people could book an appointment for a drive-through test. A daily allowance of 1,000 home test kits were also made available but the government’s flagship website ran out almost straightaway.

However, a message on the government’s website said: “We’ve issued today’s allocation of home test kits. If you need a home test kit check back here tomorrow, when more will be available. You can continue if you’re able to visit a drive through test centre.”

Government ramps up coronavirus testing

It comes as the government tries to hit its target of administering 100,000 tests by the end of the month.

Yesterday, Hancock said daily testing capacity for coronavirus was now at 51,000, which was “ahead of our plans”. However there were only 22,814 Covid-19 tests administered in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday.

Professor John Newton, who is co-ordinating the government’s testing programme, said that “we are ahead of where we thought we’d be at this stage”.

Hancock also announced plans for a coronavirus testing and tracing app to be released in a matter of weeks. The government will recruit 18,000 people, including 3,000 health workers and specialists, to build and administer the initiative.

He said: “If you become unwell, you will be able to tell the app, the app will then send an alert to other app users that you have been in significant contact with in recent days, even before you had symptoms, so they know and they can act accordingly so we can get tests to people even if they’re asymptomatic.”

