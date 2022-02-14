Government to crack down on developers trying to dodge cladding contributions with new powers for courts

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The government has announced amendments to its building safety bill which will allow cladding companies to be sued for defective products.

The amendments also confirm the government’s intentions to block firms from the market if they do not financially contribute to remediations on buildings with unsafe cladding.

The department for levelling up, housing and communities announced that developers shying away from contributing to government funds will face consequences.

Under new powers, the government will be able to block planning permission and building control sign-off on developments.

Its building safety levy will be made applicable to more developments, with ministers saying there is “scope for higher rates” for firms who do not participate in solving the crisis.

Courts will be granted new powers to prevent developers using shell companies, in a bid to hold companies accountable for their actions.

It comes as campaigners have lobbied for more stringent building safety regulations.

The Mayor of London set out guidance for developers in the capital city earlier on Monday, committing developers to ensure fire evacuation was considered at the earliest stages of building design.

Leaseholders of buildings with unsafe cladding or other fire defects have racked up huge bills trying to ensure the protection of their homes

Now, the government has also said it is extending legal protections to cover other fire safety defects such as internal issues or wooden balconies.

It will also introduce a legal guarantee that no leaseholder living in a medium or high-rise building will have to pay to fix unsafe cladding.

Secretary of State for levelling up Michael Gove said: “It is time to bring this scandal to an end, protect leaseholders and see the industry work together to deliver a solution.

“These measures will stop building owners passing all costs on to leaseholders and make sure any repairs are proportionate and necessary for their safety.

“All industry must play a part, instead of continuing to profit whilst hardworking families struggle.

“We cannot allow those who do not take building safety seriously to build homes in the future, and for those not willing to play their part they must face consequences.

“We will take action to keep homes safe and to protect existing leaseholders from paying the price for bad development.”

It comes as London voices urged the government to act swiftly to change current building safety regulations.

Campaigners have criticised developers in the capital in recent weeks for proposing skyscrapers with just one single staircase for fire evacuation.