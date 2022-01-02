Government tells workplaces to plan for 25 per cent absence rates amid soaring Covid-19 cases

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Downing Street has asked ministers to develop “robust contingency plans” for workplace absences, as the government fears 25 per cent of staff could be off work after Covid-19 cases soared to historic highs over the festive period.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had asked ministers to test preparations and contingency plans to limit disruption within their respective sectors.

Public sector leaders are now preparing for potential worst-case scenarios of 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 25 per cent absence rates, according to the BBC.

Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay has reportedly been chairing regular meetings with ministers to assess how the spread of the Omicron variant is affecting workforces and supply chains.

His department told the BBC that the highly transmissible Omicron variant meant businesses and public services “will face disruption in the coming weeks, particularly from higher-than-normal staff absence”.

However, disruption caused by Omicron has so far been controlled in “most parts of the public sector”.

The news follows the UK reporting a further 162,572 Covid-19 cases and 154 deaths on New Year’s Day.

While the Omicron variant is milder than previous strains, rising case numbers have resulted in large numbers of people self-isolating for the required seven days, and being unable to go to work.

This has particularly affected industries where staff are unable to follow government advice to work from home.

The NHS is already bearing the brunt of the wave in Covid-19 cases, with 10 per cent of its workforce absent on December 31, while schools are bringing back mask-wearing in classrooms in attempt to reduce transmissions.

England is currently under Plan B restrictions, which includes mask wearing in most indoor public places, Covid-19 passes for large venues and guidance to work from home if possible.

The measures were voted through in a contentious House of Commons debate where 100 Tory MPs rebelled, however England’s current guidance remains far less restrictive than the rest of the UK.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said any additional restrictions “must be an absolute last resort”.