Government seeks injunction over BBC spy story over claims of security risks

The BBC is facing an injunction as the government attempts to stop the broadcaster allegedly identifying a spy working overseas.

The Attorney General will apply for an injunction against the broadcaster this week, the Telegraph newspaper has reported.

The news story is “overwhelmingly” in the public interest, according to the BBC, and reportedly concerns British intelligence activities overseas.

However, the government is preparing to argue that the story poses a threat to lives, in a secret hearing at the High Court.

The Telegraph’s source said there were “serious risks” should the broadcast not be stopped.

“The programme would be a massive compromise for our security,” they added.

“These people are doing very, very difficult jobs in incredible circumstances. They are risking their lives. This is not James Bond – these are real people.”

The debacle is being compared to the Spycatcher affair from the 1980s, as the government very rarely uses the court system to gag news organisations on security grounds.

In the Spycatcher affair, the Thatcher government attempted to prevent newspapers from reporting claims made in a former MI5 intelligence officer’s memoirs.

A BBC spokesman said: “The Attorney General has issued proceedings against the BBC with a view to obtaining an injunction to prevent publication of a proposed BBC news story.

“We are unable to comment further at this stage, beyond confirming that we would not pursue any story unless it was felt it was overwhelmingly in the public interest to do so and fully in line with the BBC’s editorial standards and values.”

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said: “The Attorney General has made an application against the BBC. It would be inappropriate to comment further while proceedings are ongoing.”