Government plan to build munitions factories to ‘better deter our adversaries’

The announcement responds to the SDR’s call for an “always on” munitions production capacity that could be scaled up quickly.

Building at least six munitions and energetics factories will “better deter our adversaries”, defence secretary John Healey has said as part of plans for an “always on” weapons pipeline.

The Government has pledged £1.5bn as part of the strategic defence review (SDR) to set up at least six factories, and will support the procurement of up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons.

Healey said: “The hard-fought lessons from (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine show a military is only as strong as the industry that stands behind them.

“We are strengthening the UK’s industrial base to better deter our adversaries and make the UK secure at home and strong abroad.

“We will embrace the Strategic Defence Review, making defence an engine for economic growth and boosting skilled jobs in every nation and region as part of our government’s Plan for Change.”

According to the Ministry of Defence, the new funding will see UK munitions spend hit £6bn during this Parliament.

It will support around 1,800 jobs throughout the country.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “A strong economy needs a strong national defence, and investing in weaponry and munitions and backing nearly 2,000 jobs across Britain in doing so is proof the two go hand-in-hand.

“We are delivering both security for working people in an uncertain world and good jobs, putting more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched the SDR last year, with its recommendations due to be published in the coming days.

In addition to its call for an “always on” munitions production capacity, the Ministry of Defence will be urged to lay the industrial foundations for an uplift in munitions stockpiles to meet the demand of “high-tempo” warfare.

Also as part of its response to the SDR, the Government has unveiled more than £1.5bn in extra funding for military homes.

The cash will be spent on urgent repairs such as fixing boilers and roofs, and other issues including tackling damp.

“Our forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe and to serve this country and yet for years, we’ve forced their families to live in substandard homes,” Healy said on a visit to military accommodation in Cambridgeshire.

By Will Durrant, PA Political Staff