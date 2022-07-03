Gove set for decision on Cumbrian coal mine

The UK’s first deep coal mine in more than thirty years could be given the green light this week, with Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove weighing up a decision on the site in Cumbria ahead of this Thursday’s deadline.

The site was subject to an inquiry earlier this year, undertaken by an independent inspector from the planning inspectorate.

They have already submitted their report on the proposed Whitehaven coal mine for Gove to consider.

If approved, the site would be operated by West Cumbria Mining, and would remove coking coal from beneath the Irish Sea for the production of steel in the UK and Europe.

Its operations would be based at the former Marchon chemical works site in Whitehaven.

The coal would not be used for power generation.

Coal has enjoyed a revival in recent weeks, with the Government finalising plans with EDF to extend the life of a coal-fired power plant in West Burton over the winter to ensure supply security over winter.