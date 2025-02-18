Google reviews have done more for public services than Whitehall

Google Maps reviews have done more for public services than Whitehall, writes Michael Martins in today’s Notebook

One way to improve public services? Let us publish Google reviews

In my view, Google Maps reviews have done more for consumer welfare than any government-led initiative. For example, the quality of London’s food scene has vastly improved over my thirteen years living here because restaurateurs have nowhere to hide poor quality anymore. Jellied eels are out, Michelin stars are in. However, when it comes to engaging with the UK’s civil service, both the public and businesses have limited options for reviewing their experiences. For the good of the country, this needs to change.

The civil service is one of the UK’s most powerful institutions, yet it operates with a distinct lack of accountability. This often results in wasted time and effort as businesses and individuals spend months navigating a bureaucratic maze trying to get anything done. In an era of stagnating productivity and flatlining growth, this is unsustainable.

Businesses are particularly exposed to the system’s vagaries. Navigating Whitehall’s archaically byzantine responsibility network can be frustrating, draining and expensive. Without a public affairs advisor or a direct link to the right person, even the most thoughtful inquiries and solutions go unheard and unseen. If businesses had a formal pathway to review their interactions with government departments, it would not only highlight where the system is breaking down but also provide an opportunity for government to improve.

It wouldn’t just be businesses that would benefit – ordinary citizens would too. Millions of people interact with government services daily, but only some, such as finding a local GP, use review systems – and it’s no coincidence that these areas often see the greatest improvement.

Introducing a public review system across Whitehall, like ones employed by the Estonian and Singaporean governments, would force government departments to confront their inefficiencies, make changes and deliver the government’s mission of improving services. It’s past time to give both citizens and businesses a voice in how the civil service operates and engages – who knows, civil servants may even answer an email within a working week every now and again.

Need a National Insurance refund? Good luck

Before starting Overton, I left my last job in the middle of the 2023/24 tax year. After filing my self assessment, HMRC promptly refunded my overpaid tax, and their customer service was great. However, getting my overpaid National Insurance back has been an Odyssean ordeal. The reimbursement office has no phone or email address. To claim a refund, you must print and mail a letter, which can take months to process. It’s absurd that in 2025 there’s no digital option for this, making the process unnecessarily complicated and slow.

No 10 has finally started to flirt

Earlier this month, a brave soul in No 10 decided that engaging with public affairs firms through new regular briefing calls could help bring more businesses into the fold now that Linkedin has become a hostile space for the government. A fellow attendee described the event as ‘performative engagement’ and I couldn’t help but agree. Nevertheless, although the heavily scripted rehash of old speeches wasn’t much, it was a start. I’m optimistically looking forward to this Thursday’s thirty-minute session – maybe we’ll even be allowed to turn our cameras and microphones on this time.

The Employment Bill’s an odd look for the party of the young

Labour is undeniably the party of the young. In the 2024 election, 44 per cent of people aged 18–39 voted Labour, and the party returned nine of the youngest 10 MPs to Parliament. So, it’s surprising that the government’s flagship Employment Rights Bill will disproportionately harm younger workers. Countries that provide full employment rights from day one for young workers, particularly in southern Europe, often struggle with double-digit youth unemployment rates. The reasoning is simple: making it much harder to fire young workers also makes it much harder to hire them.

A film recommendation: Crossing

I first moved to Istanbul in 2013, and the city will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s a frenetic cacophony of a place that sucks in people from across the Balkans, the Caucasus and the Middle East. Watching Crossing reminded me of the first time I got lost in Istanbul’s labyrinthine streets, searching for something – in my case it was a suitable flat, but in Crossing, it’s an older Georgian woman looking for her young niece who ran away after facing discrimination. As she navigates the back streets and alleys, encountering compassion, prejudice and friendship, I was reminded of Istanbul’s unique spirit, and it made me miss the Queen of Cities. I’d recommend Crossing to anyone who regrets a family misstep or misses one of the world’s most unique cities.

Michael Martins is the founder of Overton Advisory and a former US embassy London political specialist