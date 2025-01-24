Google cracks down on fake reviews with new CMA agreement

Google has agreed to take stronger actions against fake reviews in the UK, committing to improve fraudulent activity detection and sanction those involved in manipulating ratings.

This comes after an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns that Google wasn’t doing enough to tackle the issue.

CMA’s chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “left unchecked, fake reviews damage people’s trust and leave businesses who do the right thing at a disadvantage”.

As part of the agreement, UK businesses caught inflating their star ratings with fake reviews will face severe consequences.

These include prominent warning alerts on their profiles, temporary deactivation of their review functions, and the removal of all reviews for a minimum of six months.

Individuals who repeatedly post fake reviews, regardless of their location, will also have their reviews deleted and be banned from submitting further reviews.

Cardell added: “These changes will give consumers confidence in reviews and help level the playing field for businesses that play fair.”

Online reviews are a significant factor in consumer spending decisions, with an estimated £23bn of UK spending influenced by reviews every year.

Research has shown that 89 per cent of consumers consult online reviews before either making a purchase or selecting a service.

To meet the CMA’s expectations, Google will implement measures like improving reporting tools, enhancing fraudulent detection and sanctioning offenders.

The watchdog will be monitoring Google’s compliance over the next three years.

Once new powers come into force under the digital markets, competition and consumers act in April 2025, it will have the authority to fine up to ten per cent of their global turnover for consumer law breaches.

The department for business and trade has worked alongside the CMA to also ensure that failing to prevent fake reviews is explicitly banned.

This announcement comes as Google has been placed under investigation by the CMA to assess whether its search and advertising services deliver fair results within the UK.

In a statement last week, the watchdog announced the launch of its first “strategic market status designation investigation” under a new Strategic Market Status (SMS) regime, which was rolled out on 1 January this year.