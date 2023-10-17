Goldman boss David Solomon retires high-profile DJ persona

The chief executive of Goldman Sachs has decided to stop DJing notable gigs after his high-profile hobby drew unwanted scrutiny, according to the Financial Times.

David Solomon, 61, stopped DJing a year ago and has not appeared at a major event since Lollapalooza in Chicago last July — one of the largest music festivals in the world.

Solomon’s hobby, which started more than a decade ago, was reportedly met with criticism from Goldman’s board of directors, especially after he performed at Belgian festival Tomorrowland in 2019.

The hobby became highly visible, with his original DJ persona DJ-D Sol being referenced in the American television series Billions in 2020.

Solomon also performed at a star-studded Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in February 2022.

“This is not news,” Goldman spokesman Tony Fratto told the Financial Times. “David hasn’t publicly DJed an event in well over a year, which we have confirmed multiple times in the past. Music was not a distraction from David’s work. The media attention became a distraction.”

Solomon’s leadership of the firm has come into question this year after its profit sank 60 per cent in the second quarter, dragged down by its consumer businesses and real estate investments.

Goldman is due to report its third quarter earnings on Thursday.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment by City A.M.