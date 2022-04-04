Going Dutch: ALL train services in The Netherlands come to a halt due to technical ‘error’

A Dutch train

All train services across the Netherlands are currently not running due to ‘technical problems’, national rail operator NS late last night.

Apart from zero trains running, travel information can not be displayed at stations and all loud speakers at all large stations are down as well.

Travellers are urged to find alternative modes of transport, such buses or taxis. The NS could not confirm when the issue will be resolved and it was unable to provide any further details about the technical problems, which started around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

‘We are working hard at recovery but unfortunately, we cannot say how long this situation will last,’ the company said.