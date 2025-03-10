GlobalData reports ‘transformational’ 2024 due to AI demand

2024 was a transformational year for GlobalData.

GlobalData has reported a five per cent increase in revenue to £285.5m for the year ended 31 December 2024, in line with market expectations.

The company, which provides data and business intelligence solutions across various industries, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growth of five per cent to £116.8m, with an EBITDA margin of 41 per cent.

Profit before tax climbed 32 per cent to £54.9m.

Contracted forward revenue increased by 12 per cent to £171.4m as the company signed up more customers and demand for data increased thanks to the booming AI sector.

GlobalData said over 42,000 users are engaged with its AI Hub, which integrates proprietary data with AI-driven insights.

However, operating profit declined by 12 per cent to £65.1m due to acquisition expenses, restructuring costs, and higher share-based payments.

The company also said it would cut its dividend in order to free up more cash for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It proposed a final dividend of 1.0p, down from 3.2p in 2023.

GlobalData recognised a £412m gain following the sale of its 40 per cent stake in Healthcare business to Inflexion Private Equity Partners.

The company invested £88m across four acquisitions and completed the purchase of AI Palette on 7 March 2025 for $11.5m (£8.9m).

Alongside the results, GlobalData also announced plans to move to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Mike Danson, Chief Executive Officer of GlobalData, said: “2024 was transformational for GlobalData following Inflexion’s significant investment in June 2024, which strengthened our balance sheet and accelerated our growth strategy.”

“Strategic M&A remains a core element of our growth strategy, with four earning accretive acquisitions completed during the year, strengthening our One Platform offering.”

“With much of the foundational work to re-organise the business and set us up for accelerated growth now completed, we enter 2025 with clear priorities and a strengthened team to deliver.”

“With strong revenue visibility, a clear transformation roadmap, and the financial capacity to execute, we’re confidently progressing toward our target of £500m annualised revenue by 2026.”