Global markets drop as US interest rates set for further rises

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is down by nearly three per cent this morning, from a high of $30,600 yesterday to around $29k.

The decline tracks losses in US stock markets, which last night posted the biggest daily drop in almost two years amid concerns about faltering economic growth as central bankers look to continue to raise interest rates to battle runaway inflation. European equity markets have also opened lower this morning.

The fresh round of jitters among investors seems to have been sparked by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s declaration yesterday that he is determined to keep lifting interest rates until inflation falls meaningfully.

“We know that this is a time for us to be tightly focused on the time ahead and getting inflation back down to two per cent,” Powell said.

“No one should doubt our resolve in doing that… what we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way.”

Other major cryptocurrencies continue to underperform Bitcoin, suggesting a lower appetite for risk among crypto traders. The price of Ether (ETH) is down by 4.5 per cent over the past 24 hours, while others such as Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) are down by eight or nine per cent. Bitcoin’s dominance continues to climb, currently sitting at highs of 45 per cent not seen since last October.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.241 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 18 2022, at a price of $28,720.27. The daily high yesterday was $30,618.72 and the daily low was $28,720.27.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $555.52 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.499 trillion and Tesla is $735.37 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $32.707 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.45%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 13, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 45.07. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 32.85. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The internet requires a currency native to itself, and in looking at the entire ecosystem of technologies to fill this role, it’s clear that Bitcoin is currently the only candidate.” Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square

What they said yesterday

Orange is the new black…

#Bitcoin painting the world orange, slowly then…



– Panama

– El Salvador

– Central African Republic



Next? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6mac6bvU3q — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) May 18, 2022

Bringing Bitcoin to the masses…

Bitcoin #Argentina, an NGO dedicated to the expansion of the #Bitcoin ecosystem in the country, has decided to launch an education project that will allow high schoolers to learn about Bitcoin. https://t.co/VPswGnRiPv — Bitcoin News (@BTCTN) May 19, 2022

Crossover of the century…

There is a lot of covert communism in Bitcoin maximalism.



Another example is the idea that #BTC has value because it is stored energy. That’s a crypto version of the Marx labour theory of value. https://t.co/Oc21e6ykwy — Yago (@EdanYago) May 18, 2022

