Get jabbed: The London vaccine clinics offering walk-in boosters this week

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 13: People queue outside a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas’s Hospital in Westminster on December 13, 2021 in London, England. Last night, the government announced it was accelerating its Covid-19 booster programme due to concerns about the Omicron variant. The UK now intends to offer every adult a booster jab before the end of the year. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

London’s first 24-hour vaccine clinic has opened today, in a bid to trim down queues that have prompted wait times of several hours.

It comes after the prime minister amped up the national effort for people to receive a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, further widening the programme earlier this week to include people over the age of 12, from Monday.

According to the NHS website, all adults can now receive a third dose at a walk-in site if they had their second dose at least three months ago.

Londoners can also book a vaccination appointment online for an appointment at a vaccination centre or pharmacy or wait to be contacted by a GP surgery to book.

The queue for walk-in booster jabs at St Thomas’ is 3 hours long, and it’s stretching right across Westminster Bridge. @LBC @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/II1dezob6D — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) December 13, 2021

Queues at St Thomas’ hospital in Westminster have reportedly been up to three hours long with crowds stretching along Westminster Bridge on Monday afternoon. Guys’ hospital has also seen queues of up to four hours for those wanting to get jabbed.

It follows the temporary removal of the 15-minute post-jab wait, balancing the growing need for more boosters in arms and the low rates of allergic reactions.

Britain’s Chief Medical Officers recognised that this will lead to a marginal increase in risk for a very small number of people, but substantially fewer than would be harmed by a slower vaccine rollout in the current public health emergency leading to some citizens not getting boosted or vaccinated prior to exposure to Omicron.

So far, more than 25m booster doses have been given across the UK, including 745,183 third doses given on Wednesday.

Londoners can search for their nearest walk-in clinic on the NHS website.

According to the GetJabbed Reddit thread, walk-in booster jabs can be found at these clinics:

Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre, Tottenham (24 hours)

Boots, Fleet Street

Science Museum

Sandylight Pharmacy, Kentish Town

Peckwater Centre, Kentish Town

Barnet Council Offices (Saturday 10am-4pm)

Cullimore Chemist, Edgware (before 4pm on weekdays, before 2pm on weekends)

Aqua Pharmacy, West Hampstead

West Library, Bridgeman Road

Resource for London, Holloway

St Marks Methodist, Bruce Grove

Parkview Pharmacy, near Oakwood station

Montgomery Hall, Kennington Oval

Shanty’s Pharmacy, Whitechapel

Little Venice Sports Centre

Waldron Health Centre

Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford

St Thomas Hospital, Westminster

Guy’s Hospital

Artesian Health Centre, Bermondsey

Wandsworth Southside Shopping Centre

St Leonard’s Hospital, Hackney

Albert Jacob House, Bethnal Green

Wembley Centre for Health and Care, Park Royal Medical Practice

Londoners looking for their third dose should be sure to check which vaccines are being offered at their nearest site, specific times that clinics are allowing walk-ins.