Get jabbed: The London vaccine clinics offering walk-in boosters this week
London’s first 24-hour vaccine clinic has opened today, in a bid to trim down queues that have prompted wait times of several hours.
It comes after the prime minister amped up the national effort for people to receive a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, further widening the programme earlier this week to include people over the age of 12, from Monday.
According to the NHS website, all adults can now receive a third dose at a walk-in site if they had their second dose at least three months ago.
Londoners can also book a vaccination appointment online for an appointment at a vaccination centre or pharmacy or wait to be contacted by a GP surgery to book.
Queues at St Thomas’ hospital in Westminster have reportedly been up to three hours long with crowds stretching along Westminster Bridge on Monday afternoon. Guys’ hospital has also seen queues of up to four hours for those wanting to get jabbed.
It follows the temporary removal of the 15-minute post-jab wait, balancing the growing need for more boosters in arms and the low rates of allergic reactions.
Britain’s Chief Medical Officers recognised that this will lead to a marginal increase in risk for a very small number of people, but substantially fewer than would be harmed by a slower vaccine rollout in the current public health emergency leading to some citizens not getting boosted or vaccinated prior to exposure to Omicron.
So far, more than 25m booster doses have been given across the UK, including 745,183 third doses given on Wednesday.
Londoners can search for their nearest walk-in clinic on the NHS website.
According to the GetJabbed Reddit thread, walk-in booster jabs can be found at these clinics:
- Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre, Tottenham (24 hours)
- Boots, Fleet Street
- Science Museum
- Sandylight Pharmacy, Kentish Town
- Peckwater Centre, Kentish Town
- Barnet Council Offices (Saturday 10am-4pm)
- Cullimore Chemist, Edgware (before 4pm on weekdays, before 2pm on weekends)
- Aqua Pharmacy, West Hampstead
- West Library, Bridgeman Road
- Resource for London, Holloway
- St Marks Methodist, Bruce Grove
- Parkview Pharmacy, near Oakwood station
- Montgomery Hall, Kennington Oval
- Shanty’s Pharmacy, Whitechapel
- Little Venice Sports Centre
- Waldron Health Centre
- Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford
- St Thomas Hospital, Westminster
- Guy’s Hospital
- Artesian Health Centre, Bermondsey
- Wandsworth Southside Shopping Centre
- St Leonard’s Hospital, Hackney
- Albert Jacob House, Bethnal Green
- Wembley Centre for Health and Care, Park Royal Medical Practice
Londoners looking for their third dose should be sure to check which vaccines are being offered at their nearest site, specific times that clinics are allowing walk-ins.