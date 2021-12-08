German parliament electing Olaf Scholz as chancellor marks Angela Merkel’s last day as leader of Europe’s largest economy

Germany’s parliament has opened a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure by electing Olaf Scholz as the country’s ninth post-war chancellor.

Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernising Germany and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of handling the country’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

He won the support of 395 legislators on Wednesday.

His three-party coalition holds 416 seats in the 736-seat lower house of parliament.

Scholz will be formally named as chancellor by Germany’s president and sworn in by the speaker of parliament later today.