General Election: Moment of truth for Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn

Six long weeks on the campaign trail finally come to to an end today as Britons head to the polls for their third General Election in four years.

The polls have now opened and will close throughout the entire nation at 10pm, with counting to start immediately.

Despite having a double-digit lead in polling for most of the campaign, Boris Johnson’s Tories are warning it is “on a knife’s edge”.

YouGov’s MRP poll, which correctly picked a hung parliament in 2017, predicts a 28-seat Tory majority.

The same poll two weeks ago had Johnson’s party winning by double that amount, showing that the race seems to be tightening.

The Prime Minister spoke to a crowd of Conservative supporters and campaigners last night in Stratford.

Johnson warned the Tory supporters against complacency.

“We all know what happened two years ago,” he said.

“We know we cannot trust the opinion polls and we know this contest is tight and getting tighter.”

The Prime Minister also spoke to The Times last night to directly appeal to potential Brexit Party voters.

YouGov analysis shows that Nigel Farage’s party could block 16 Conservative candidates from winning their seats.

He said: “Every single vote for the Brexit Party or the Liberal Democrats means the terrifying prospect of Jeremy Corbyn moving into Downing Street becomes more likely — condemning the country to more gridlock, more division, more uncertainty and our economy taken back to square one.”

Corbyn finished campaign last night by banging home his party’s message about the need to improve Britain’s public services.

He said there was a “greater understanding” now from the public that the country “cannot go on with underfunded public services”.

Speaking to the BBC last night, the Labour leader talked up his chances of walking into Number 10 tomorrow.

“We have travelled all round the country and the enthusiasm of our party’s supporters working together to get out there with our message is incredible – and I think that message is getting through,” he said.