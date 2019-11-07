General Election 2019: Liberal Democrats, Green and Plaid Cymru 'Unite to Remain' pact for 60 seats unveiled

The Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Plaid Cymru have struck a deal in which the parties will step aside for the most likely Remain candidate in 60 seats across England and Wales.

Jo Swinson’s party will be given a clear run at 43 constituencies, including Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Chelsea and Fulham, Esher and Walton, Finchley and Golders Green, Richmond Park, Twickenham and Wimbledon.

The Greens will go uncontested by fellow Remainers in 10 seats, including Dulwich and West Norwood. Plaid Cymru will have a free run at seven seats within Wales.

In addition, the parties will not challenge seats in which pro-Remain independents are running, including Dominic Grieve’s Beaconsfield, Anna Soubry’s Broxtoe and Gavin Shuker’s Luton South.

The Lib Dems said the pact showed “that we will put the national interest above party politics, to deliver Remain”.

Swinson said: “I am delighted that this arrangement will help elect more pro-remain MPs in the next Parliament.



“In the 43 seats agreed today, as well as hundreds more across the country, it is clear that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain.”

Liberal Democrat president Sal Brinton added:“This is a numbers game. And these 29 Conservative-facing seats could make all the difference in terms of stopping Boris Johnson returning to Number 10 and denying him a majority.



“Labour’s failure to engage in this process could be fundamental, but we are confident that in these 60 seats, we can make a real difference, and we can stop Brexit and build a brighter future for this country.”

The seats in full

England

Green Party: Brighton, Pavilion, Isle of Wight, Bristol West, Bury St Edmunds, Stroud, Dulwich and West Norwood, Forest of Dean, Cannock Chase, Exeter (9)

Liberal Democrats: Bath, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Buckingham, Cheadle, Chelmsford, Chelsea and Fulham, Cheltenham, Chippenham, Esher and Walton, Finchley and Golders Green, Guildford, Harrogate and Knaresborough, Hazel Grove, Hitchin and Harpenden, North Cornwall, North Norfolk, Oxford West and Abingdon, Penistone and Stocksbridge, Portsmouth South, Richmond Park, Romsey and Southampton, North Rushcliffe, South Cambridgeshire, South East Cambridgeshire, South West Surrey, Southport, Taunton Deane, Thornbury and Yate, Totnes, Tunbridge Wells, Twickenham, Wantage, Warrington South, Watford, Wells, Westmorland and Lonsdale, Wimbledon, Winchester, Witney ,York, (40)

Wales

Green Party: Vale of Glamorgan (1)

Liberal Democrats: Brecon and Radnorshire, Cardiff Central, Montgomeryshire (3)

Plaid Cymru: Arfon, Caerphilly, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Dwyfor, Meirionnydd, Llanelli, Pontypridd, Ynys Môn (7)

