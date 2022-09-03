Gazprom says Siemens ready to repair Nord Stream 1 pipeline

The Kremlin-backed gas giant said it discovered a fault in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during three days of maintenance.

Russian energy firm Gazprom has suggested Siemens was ready to fix its gas pipeline to Germany, after its reopening was delayed this weekend.

An oil leak in a turbine on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline means it will be closed until further notice, after being closed for several days due to maintenance work.

On Saturday, the energy giant said there was “nowhere to do the repair,” but Siemens was “ready to fix the oil leaks.”

However, Siemens said it had not been asked to carry out the repairs.

A spokesperson for Siemens Energy said it was available to carry out the repairs and said the reported leak did not usually hinder the turbine’s operation and could be sealed on site.

“Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available in the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate,” the spokesperson stated, according to the Reuters news agency.

“Siemens is taking part in repair work in accordance with the current contract, is detecting malfunctions … and is ready to fix the oil leaks. Only there is nowhere to do the repair,” Gazprom said via its Telegram channel, Reuters reported.

It comes as European nations are seeking to reduce usage of Russian energy following the country’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

“Use of gas as a weapon will not change the resolve of the EU,” EU Council president Charles Michel.

“We will accelerate our path towards energy independence. Our duty is to protect our citizens and support the freedom of Ukraine,” he stated.