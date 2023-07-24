Gatwick set for strike relief as union accepts pay rise offer

Gatwick Airport in West Sussex

Strikes by workers at Gatwick Airport have been suspended, with union members either accepting or being balloted on new pay offers, it has been announced.

Unite said planned strikes by DHL workers – who are employed to provide ground handling services at the airport – have been cancelled completely after they voted to accept a 15 per cent pay rise.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent result secured by the steadfast position of our DHL members.

“Once again, workers are gaining real material benefits from Unite’s absolute focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions.”

ASC and Menzies workers are currently balloting on improved offers.

If the ASC workers reject the pay offer, they will go ahead with strike action scheduled between 28 July and 1 August as well as strikes between 4 and 8 August.

Strikes by Menzies workers between 28 July and 1 August have been suspended but if the offer is rejected strikes between 4 and 8 August will go ahead.

Unite said talks with Gatwick Ground Services (GGS) are moving in the right direction.

Strike action by GGS workers scheduled between 28 July and 1 August has been suspended to allow negotiations to continue, with strike action between 4 and 8 August still scheduled to go ahead if a satisfactory outcome is not reached in time.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “Strikes by DHL workers have now been cancelled.

“ASC and Menzies workers are being balloted on new offers and talks are progressing with GGS.

“Unite will be making no further comment until the outcome of the ballots and negotiations are known later this week.”

Press Association – Alan Jones