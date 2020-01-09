Gardiner rules out Labour leadership contest, as Thornberry gives Corbyn 'nought out of 10'

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has given Jeremy Corbyn “nought out of 10” for his leadership skills on the basis of the election – but insisted he would get full marks for “firing up the party”.

Thornberry, whose constituency neighbours Corbyn and is running to replace him, said losing December’s election was “probably” the most important measure to judge the Labour leader by, “and obviously we lost very, very badly”.

“On that basis I would give him nought out of 10,” she told Sky News. “What else could I do.”

The Islington South and Finsbury MP, who is an ardent Remainer, did not comment on Corbyn’s Brexit policy, but gave him “not more than two out of 10” for failing to grapple with antisemitism, saying that was “a failure of leadership”.

“But when it comes to principle, bringing people into the party, firing up the party, bringing us back to speaking from our hearts, I would give him 10 out of 10,” Thornberry added.

Earlier this week, shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey also gave Corbyn full marks, telling ITV News: “I’d give him 10 out of 10 because I respect him and I supported him all the way through.”

Long Bailey had been widely viewed as the frontrunner to replace Corbyn, however the woman critics have dubbed the “continuity candidate” has struggled to gain traction among MPs.

As of yesterday afternoon she had secured just 29 nominations from MPs and MEPs – enough to get her over the first hurdle, but significantly behind rival Keir Starmer, who already has the backing of 59 colleagues.

Starmer is also the only candidate to have been endorsed by a union – Unison – with Unite failing to get behind anyone as yet.

Remaining candidates Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy have 22 nominations each, the minimum amount required, while Thornberry has notched up just nine. Rank outsider Clive Lewis has the backing of four.

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner had been considering a last-minute shot at the candidacy, thought to be prompted by Long Bailey’s lacklustre campaign, however on Thursday night he decided against the move, the BBC reported.

