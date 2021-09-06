Gambling firms pledge to create 5,000 apprenticeships in labour push

Gambling firms this morning committed to the creation of 5,000 apprenticeships as the sector look to shore up the labour force.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) announced its own ‘Plan for Jobs’ amid concern across the UK business world at what could become long-standing labour shortages.

The BGC represent and regulate everything from online betting firms to casinos.

The Government has pushed employers to pick up the slack in its so-called ‘plan for jobs’ as the UK recovers from the pandemic.

The industry has pledged to participate in the Kickstart programme, which offers those at risk of long-term unemployment support to get into the workforce and employers with the cash to employ them.

BGC boss Michael Dugher said: “BGC members alone already supports nearly 120,000 jobs in world-leading tech through online gaming and bingo, in hospitality, tourism and entertainment through casinos, and across our hard-pressed high street jobs through modern betting shops.

“Our industry stands ready to play a key part in the national recovery.”

The sector is awaiting the outcome of a Government review into gambling, due to emerge later this year. The BGC has been pushing for additional regulation in certain areas but there are fears across the industry that the Government may take a harsher approach towards issues of problem gaming.

