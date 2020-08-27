Gambling body cracks down on underage ad exposure

The betting standards body has unveiled new measures to prevent under-18s from seeing gambling adverts online.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), which represents the regulated betting industry excluding the National Lottery, unveiled the crackdown just a day after the advertising regulator revealed that gambling, alcohol and tobacco brands were targeting children.

As part of the new code, which comes into force on 1 October, members must ensure that all sponsored or paid for social media must be targeted at consumers aged 25 and over unless the site can prove its ads can be targeted at over 18s.

Additionally, betting ads appearing on search engines must make it clear that they are for over-18s, and the ads themselves must include safer gambling messages.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) yesterday revealed that under-18s had been targeted by almost 160 gambling, alcohol and tobacco adverts which break advertising rules.

Companies placing age-restricted ads online are required, under the Advertising Code, to target their ads away from children.

Its “monitoring sweep” found 70 different promotions on eight websites in the period between April and June of this year.

The BGC said its members will also have to post frequent responsible gambling messages on their Twitter accounts.

Chief executive of the BGC Michael Dugher said: “BGC members have a zero tolerance attitude to under-18s betting, and from requirements for safer gambling messages to restrictions on YouTube advertising, this new code shows how seriously the BGC, who represent regulated betting but not the National Lottery, take our responsibilities.”

“At the same time, we urge the Government to work with us to crack down on black market operators who have no interest in safer gambling or protecting their customers and do not work to the same responsible standards as BGC members.”