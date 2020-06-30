Future of Finance: Community-Centric Wealth Management For All

Growing up in the 80’s Anthony and I were dreamers of unicorns, cyborgs and other magical creatures. As young adults working in the financial industry, we were told to stop dreaming and to just execute.

But how can you innovate if you are not allowed to think outside the box?

After a decade of learning how to master Liar’s poker and dance with the Black swan, we decided to join forces to break with the traditional financial industry to create a new meritocratic ecosystem. An ambitious idea but one that we, and others, felt was long overdue.

There was an old saying “when America sneezes the world markets catches a cold”. Well, today the statement is true for China. Environmental challenges and the global nature of pandemics and crises have underlined one thing very clearly: there is only 1 planet earth and we must fight inequalities and empower all her inhabitants to survive and thrive.

When the federal reserves or the ECB bail the markets and inflates the national currency, people should understand that if you do not invest in the financial markets you actually lose money. More importantly in most countries in the world investing is reserved for the elite: a whopping 1.7 Billion or more than 6O% of world citizens are unbanked or underbanked.

Our mission at SwissBorg is to offer Swiss wealth management to everyone by making it fair, fun and community-centric.

Too often, we believe that education equals books to read, we are the advocates of learning by doing. That is why we developed a Community app, a Bitcoin price prediction game with over 130,000 players forecasting on a daily basis. The app provides analytical tools, educational articles and Bitcoin price analysis to help the players with their predictions. Without risking any of their own money our community is learning the right habits while getting a chance to earn. Gamification is one of the best ways to drive interest and our data after 1 year of competition shows that our players’ forecasts have become more accurate over time.

This past spring we launched our show-case product, our Wealth app which is now available in more than 100 countries, 17 fiats currencies and 7 digital assets. With its sophisticated financial engine, MPC cryptography, and identity verification, the app gives the user the freedom and security to buy Bitcoin and other digital assets easily and safely at best price execution.

Fairness is important to us and we take our promise of transparency seriously. We communicate, regularly, openly and honestly with our community. We hold dear our commitment to referendums because we believe it is essential to our mission that our network’s governance is maintained by collective wisdom.

While working in Hedge funds, we were taught to invest in graphs and statistics. Today more than ever, every investor should understand that you should not buy for profits alone. When you invest in stocks and cryptos you should do so because you want to buy and use a product or support the company to develop new features. And more importantly, you should invest for a personal purpose, something that you truly value. Making a 120% return investment on weapons may not be as satisfying as an 80% return on green energy.

Why do we believe in decentralisation? Born on the Ethereum blockchain, with contributors spread around the globe, decentralization is in our DNA. SwissBorg is composed of individuals from more than 23 different countries, our team is shaped by many different cultural backgrounds. We pride ourselves for our commitment to gender equality and sexual orientation inclusivity. We listen to our community and collaborate as a family. Embracing differences makes us a better network. We want to look and act like the future that we are hoping to build.

After successfully raising over $52M with our ICO in 2018 from 23,000+ contributors hailing from 149 countries, launching the SwissBorg Token. Our CHSB is a multi-utility token that is the key to our ecosystem, allowing the holder such benefits as 0 % trading fees on our wealth app and voting rights in our referendum. Our goal is that all value creation made in our ecosystem be transmitted to our token.

Last but not least, what drives us?

A beautiful cocktail of: “we dream big” + “we love our community”! We take our mission of helping build a new world of finance that is fair and accessible, seriously. We work hard to build a better future for our tribe and reward our contributors fairly because SwissBorg has always been about: us!

Cyrus Fazel, your proud Founder, here to serve you.