Full list of Carpetright stores saved by Bensons for Beds after collapse

Carpetright was recently sold out of administration.

Almost 20 Carpetright stores have been snapped up by Bensons for Beds following the firm’s collapse last month.

Carpetright was rescued out of administration in July but with the loss more than 1,500 jobs.

The major carpet and tiling retailer, which is headquartered in Essex, was snapped up by rival Tapi for an undisclosed sum.

At the time, Tapi said the deal would save the jobs of more than 300 people and 54 stores.

Before it collapsed, Carpetright ran around 270 stores across the UK and employed around 1,800 people.

Now Bensons for Beds has announced it has acquired 19 locations where Carpetright was trading previously.

Bensons for Beds ‘hoping to create jobs for former Carpetright staff’

Nick Collard, CEO of Bensons for Beds, said; “Increasing the number of Bensons stores remains a key growth priority and we are excited about this opportunity to take on 19 store units.

“Today’s announcement supports our overall plan to expand our current 162 strong store estate to over 200 over the next few years.”

Bensons for Beds said it plans to start trading in the first location within the next few months.

It added that it hopes the move will “help to create opportunities for former Carpetright employees” as the retailer begins to trade in these locations.”

These locations include: Aberdeen, Ashton, Belfast, Canterbury, Edmonton, Exeter, Irvine, Kettering, Old Kent Road, Oldbury, Portsmouth, Salisbury, Slough, Sutton, Torquay, Bath, Eastbourne, Gillingham and Solihull.

Collard added; “Whilst market conditions for higher ticket purchases have remained very challenging, Bensons has continued to make real progress, by remaining focused on those things in our control.

“Since our return to profitability in 2023, we’ve continued to see significant market share gains across all our core categories, reflecting the hard work from all our colleagues across the organisation.

“This work, alongside the announcement today on the new stores, leaves us well placed when the wider market starts to recover, allowing us to realise the longer term ambitions for Bensons and its colleagues.”

In its most recently filed set of accounts, for the 14 months to January 1, 2022, Carpetright reported a revenue of £372.6m, down from £493.2m in the prior 18 months, while its pre-tax loss was cut from £64.3m to £23.1m.

Its accounts for 2022 were due to be filed with Companies House by the end of 2023 but are late.

Carpertright launched a CVA back in 2018 which entailed 81 store closures, rent reductions and business restructuring in order to stay alive.

Earlier this year, City A.M. reported that Bensons for Beds had cut its losses as sales passed £250m during its latest financial year.

The Lancashire-headquartered company, which is backed by Alteri Investors, posted pre-tax losses of £19.9m for the year to September 30, 2023, down from £30.2m.

The results also showed that its revenue increased from £239.4m to £257.4m over the same period.