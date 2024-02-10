Fujitsu staff working in HMRC IT jobs settle pay dispute

Staff working for HMRC in IT jobs have settled a pay dispute after striking.

Fujitsu staff working for HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in IT jobs have settled a pay dispute after going on strike, winning wage rises of up to 15 per cent, their union announced.

More than 300 members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) employed by Fujitsu Services walked out in January.

They have voted to accept a deal the union said included an extra day of annual leave and a promise to review out-of-hour rates, as well as higher pay.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This is a fantastic win by our members at Fujitsu.”

Read more Treasury told to cough up Fujitsu contract details as Post Office scandal deepens

She added: “I congratulate them for standing firm and winning a pay rise of at least five per cent, with the lowest-paid receiving three times that.”

“It’s a shame that it took strike action for Fujitsu to find the extra money for our members, but this victory shows what happens when workers stand together.

“Other private sector employers should take note.”

Workers involved in the dispute had nothing to do with the Post Office Horizon scandal, which has seen calls for Fujitsu to lose UK government contracts.

Press Association – Alan Jones