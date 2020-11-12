FTSE 100 tumbles as global Covid-19 vaccine rally runs out of steam

The FTSE 100 fell this morning as the global market rally sparked by news of a breakthrough in the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine began to lose momentum.

London’s blue-chip index tumbled 0.9 per cent to 6,324.58, led by bank and energy stocks. The midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.53 per cent to 19,237.04.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics this morning showed UK GDP grew by a record amount during the third quarter, but the rebound fell short of expectations as the economy struggled to maintain its recovery from the pandemic hit.

The UK economy grew by 15.5 per cent between June and September, ONS data showed. Economists had predicted a 15.8 per cent quarterly expansion.

In company news, Burberry rose 3.66 per cent after the luxury fashion group clung to profitability during the first half, despite the pandemic dealing a substantial blow to its revenues.

Insurer Legal & General slipped 3.3 per cent after announcing plans to keep its dividend flat in 2020, and outlining a five-year plan to investors.

The FTSE 100’s European peers also slipped as the vaccine rally lost momentum and surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic recovery from the pandemic.

The pan-continental Stoxx 600 dropped 0.62 per cent in morning trading.In Germany, the Dax fell 0.79 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.57 per cent.

Overnight, Asian markets posted a mixed performance. MSCI’s broadest index of Asian stocks excluding Japan closed broadly flat.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.45 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.11 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.68 per cent.