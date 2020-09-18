FTSE 100 falls as investors weigh up economic recovery

The FTSE 100 slipped as investors weighed up rising coronavirus cases, fresh economic data and the latest interest rate decisions from major central banks.

London’s main stock index fell 0.5 per cent just after the bell to 6,018 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms was roughly flat.

Europe’s continent-wide Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 per cent, with travel and leisure stocks leading the decline.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 rose 2.3 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei inched 0.2 per cent higher.

Global stock markets – which had rallied surprisingly – have cooled off in recent weeks. Sharp declines in the big US tech stocks that had led the rise have damaged global sentiment.

Now, investors are weighing up a resurgence of coronavirus around the world. Global coronavirus cases topped 30m yesterday. And countries from France to South Korea are frantically fighting the virus they once thought they had under control.

FTSE 100 investors analyse retail sales

For the moment, the global economic recovery is still faring well. FTSE 100 investors today digested data that showed UK retail sales rose again in August, and now stand four per cent higher than before Covid.

Yet data yesterday showed that US weekly jobless claims continue to come in at highly elevated levels.

And the world’s central banks have sat on their hands for the time being. The Bank of England and US Federal Reserve both kept monetary policy on hold at meetings this week.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said UK travel stocks are “coming under pressure again on the back of talks of new lockdowns, quarantines and curfews”. British Airways-owner IAG and Easyjet were big fallers.

FTSE 100 bank stocks also suffered, after the Bank of England meeting’s minutes showed that it was taking the possibility of negative interest rates seriously.